IND vs WI 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For India vs West Indies 4th T20I in Florida

India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction: India and West Indies will take on each other in the fourth T20I of the 5-match series. West Indies had dominated until the third encounter where India made a comeback and secured a 7-wicket win to keep their hopes alive. Saturday’s clash in the US will be another do-or-die game for the visitors as the Windies still lead the 5-match series 2-1.

India made a couple of changes to the side in the third T20I with Yashasvi Jaiswal making his white ball debut replacing Ishan Kishan, and Ravi Bishnoi making way for Kuldeep Yadav. The leggie continued his remarkable form in ODIs and announced his return in the T20I series with a three-wicket haul, completely nullifying the West Indian batting attack. India seem to have found its next star in Tilak Varma who has been performing brilliantly with the bat.

West Indies’ main problem was their bowling attack which seemed to have no answer to Surya Kumar and Varma’s barrage. Brandon King finally got some runs for them his strike rate was very slow, almost a run a ball.

India vs West Indies Match Details

Date- August 12

Time- 8:00 PM IST

Venue- Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida.

India vs West IndiesDream11 Prediction

Captain: Tilak Varma

Vice-captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav

Bowlers: Romario Shepherd, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

India vs West Indies Probable XIs:

West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

India vs West Indies T20I Squads:

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma