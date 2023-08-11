IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch India vs West Indies Coverage on TV And Online

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Streaming: India will face West Indies on Saturday, August 12, in the fourth T20I which will be held at Florida’s Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. After winning the third T20I, India’s are still alive in the five-match series. However, the hosts lead the series 2-1.

India came out on top in the third T20I to stop West Indies from taking a 3-0 lead. Surya Kumar Yadav won the match for India alongside youngster Tilak Varma. Yadav made 83 runs while Varma added a very crucial 49 runs. The now revitalised India would want to continue the winning form as they cannot afford to lose even a match in the series at this point.

West Indies were not at their best in the third T20I with their bowling unit underperforming. They will hope to not give away the lead earned in the series. Captain Rowman Powell should come up the order as he has been hitting the ball really well. He and Nicholas Pooran look like the best batters in the Caribbean side. West Indies needs the middle order and the bowlers to come back to form in the fourth T20I to seal the series on Saturday.

When will the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I, India tour of West Indies be played?

The 4th T20I, India tour of West Indies between India and West Indies will occur on August 12, Saturday.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I, India tour of West Indies be played?

The 4th T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I, India tour of West Indies start?

The 4th T20I between India and West Indies will start at 8:00 PM IST on August 12, Saturday.

How to live stream the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I, India tour of West Indies?

Fans can live stream the India vs West Indies 4th T20I on the Jio Cinema app or website.

How to watch India vs West Indies, 4th T20I, India tour of West Indies on TV?

The match between India and West Indies will not be televised live in India.

What are the Probable 11 of India vs West Indies for their 4th T20I, India tour of West Indies match?

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy