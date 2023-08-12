IND vs WI 4th T20I Mukesh Kumar all format debut Paras Mhambrey

Mukesh Kumar, one of the newest members of Team India, has already garnered much attention with his impressive debuts across formats in the ongoing tour of the West Indies. Starting his career with Test cricket, the right-arm quick got his ODI cap in Bridgetown and went on to play all three games of the series that India pocketed 2-1. Comes the T20Is, Mukesh was backed again by the team management and became the 103rd player to represent the country in the shortest format of the game.

After getting his T20 cap last week, Mukesh became only the second Indian player, after T Natarajan, to make debut in all three formats in the same tour. The former has so far produced an impressive performance in the tour and the team’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is pretty happy with the bowler’s progress.

Addressing a presser ahead of the fourth T20I in Florida, Mhambrey said the team need a player like Mukesh to grab the opportunity and deliver the best against tough opponents in difficult circumstances.

“[I’m] extremely happy with the way he [Mukesh] has progressed. Not many people get the opportunity to feature [make debut] in all three formats. But to get a chance to play in all three formats is fantastic,” Mhambrey told reporters.

“Very happy with the way he has progressed; the thought process, the discussion we had with him and his approach towards the game is fabulous. You need someone like him to come here on a tour and play against tough opponents on a different wicket which is never easy. But the way he has gone about it and the character he has shown [makes us] extremely happy,” he added.

The Indian bowling coach also mentioned that the team will now focus on handling Mukesh’s workload smartly after knowing that he can play all three formats.

“Going forward, since we know he is capable of playing all three formats, we need to be smart with his workload management. He has played a lot of domestic cricket and got quality skills out there,” Mhambrey said.

Despite winning the previous encounter in Guyana by 7 wickets, Team India finds themselves in a do-or-die situation once again. As West Indies still lead the series 2-1, the visitors can’t lose the grip until they draw level and push the series to the decider on Sunday.

Following India’s remarkable fightback in the previous game, Mhambrey said there is only one way ahead for the team which is ‘up and forward’.

“I’m extremely happy with the way we fought back. In the first two games, I don’t think were far too behind. We had the opportunities but unfortunately, we couldn’t seize them. Had we done that, the results would have been different. So, I’m not worried in that way. We were very much on track, just a couple of instances we lost and couldn’t seize (the win),” Mhmabrey said.

“But looking at the way we have played that, firstly we know that we have skills to take it forward. With the ability that we have right now in all departments, we tick all the right boxes. So, looking at how we played the last game, it’s only one way forward from here and that is up and forward,” he concluded.