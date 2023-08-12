IND vs WI 4th T20I Probable XIs: Check India vs West Indies Predicted Teams for the 4th T20I in Lauderhill, Florida

India vs West Indies Probable XIs: Following a comprehensive victory in the third game, India look promising to make a comeback in the ongoing T20I series in West Indies. The hosts still hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, courtesy of their win in the first two matches. But the equation can come into balance if India continue their winning momentum in the fourth T20I. The game will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida on August 12. The Indian batters failed to dish out their A-game in the first two T20Is. But they could bounce back in the last game, which the visitors won by 7 wickets.

With the senior players being rested, several youngsters have got an opportunity to demonstrate their talent in the T20I series against West Indies. After Tilak Varma in the series opener, another young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal made his T20I debut in the previous match, replacing opener Ishan Kishan. Jaiswal, however, failed to match the expectations, managing just one run.

On the other hand, Tilak Varma is going great in the series. He is currently the highest run-scorer for India, registering 139 runs in three games. After notching up a half-century in the second T20I, the 20-year-old played an unbeaten 49-run knock in the subsequent fixture. India have kept their bowling department unchanged so far in the series. Similar to previous games, the visitors are expected to play with three spinners in the fourth T20I.

Check Out India vs West Indies Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India vs West Indies Full Squads:

India Full Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Full Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas