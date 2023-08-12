IND vs WI 4th T20I: Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill Won't Get a Better Pitch Than This - Wasim Jaffer

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson needs to score runs in the remaining two matches of the T20I series against West Indies in Florida. Samson struggled to get going in the first two T20Is while he didn’t get a chance to bat in the third match. The flamboyant batter needs to cement his place in the Indian team but the lack of consistency has once again put him under the scanners. Samson has scored 320 runs in 20 T20Is he has played so far in his career at an underwhelming average of 18.82.

Jaffer suggested that the pitch in Florida will be ideal for batting as players like Samson, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have to score big runs to get back into form.

“He (Samson) is due some runs. This is a high-scoring ground where the ball will come onto the bat and he will like batting here. Whether it’s him or Shubman Gill or Jaiswal, if you’re in poor form, you won’t get a better pitch than this. So they need to make the most of it,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Meanwhile, the veteran India opener heaped praise on Rovman Powell for his impressive performance with the bat as he said that the captaincy responsibility has worked well for him thus far.

“It seems like the responsibility of captaincy has had a positive impact on him. After Nicholas Pooran if there’s any batter who West Indies are dependent on, then its Rovman Powell,” Jaffer added.

Jaffer further said that Nicholas Pooran is the key player for the Windies with the bat but he needs support from the other end to help the hosts post a big total on the scoreboard.

“Nicholas Pooran is their trump card. He is crucial to their chances of scoring big. Because other batters apart from Powell haven’t been able to step up and they need to do better,” said Jaffer.

India might have stayed afloat with a win in the third T20I but Windies still lead the series 2-1, a quick reminder to the fact that the visitors still have concerns surrounding the batting unit.