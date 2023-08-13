IND vs WI 4th T20I Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal surpass Pakistan's babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan

India were in a must-win situation when they took the field against the West Indies on Saturday in Lauderhill. A 179-run target seemed challenging, given the fact that such a big total was never chased successfully before at this venue. But a couple of youngsters – Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal – made the job easy for the men in blue. The Indian opening pair went all guns blazing against the Windies attack, helping India clinch a 9-wicket win to level the series 2-2.

The spotlight was on Gill and Jaiswal who stitched a 165-run opening partnership in Lauderhill. The former roared back to form with a scintillating 77, off just 47 balls, and smashed 5 sixes and 3 boundaries during his stay in the middle. Yashasvi, on the other hand, notched up his maiden fifty in the shortest format of the game. He carried his bat in just the second T20 of his career, scoring an unbeaten 84 off 51 balls with the help of 3 sixes and 11 boundaries.

The 165-run stand between Gill and Jaiswal has certainly altered the record books of the game. They equalled the long-standing record of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for the highest-ever opening stand for India in T20Is. They are now tied with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who made 165 against Sri Lanka at Indore in Sri Lanka in 2017.

At the same time, the young Indian duo bettered the feat achieved by Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The Gill-Jaiswal partnership is now the highest opening partnership against West Indies in the format. It went past the 158-run opening stand set by the Pakistani pair in Karachi in 2021.

Gill was the first to stroll past the fifty-run mark, cutting Rovman Powell past the point fielder for a couple. Jaiswal soon joined his partner on that landmark point, and it was achieved in an even more eye-popping fashion. They together gave a glittering manifestation of their talent as India humbled West Indies by nine wickets. Perhaps, it was the first chapter in passing the baton to the younger crop as far as the shortest format is concerned.

(With Agency Inputs)