IND vs WI, 4th T20I: West Indies Skipper Rovman Powell Opts to Bat Against Unchanged India

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the fourth T20I match at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida. West Indies will look to put pressure on India by posting a big total on a batting-friendly surface. Powell and Co. are currently 2-1 up in the series and a win on Saturday will seal the five-match series for them.

After losing the third T20I, West Indies made three changes in their playing XI as Odean Smith, Jason Holder and Shai Hope managed to get their place while Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase and Johnson Charles missed out.

“We are gonna bat first, looks a very good surface, we want to put up some runs on the board and try to defend it. I think it is an opportunity for us to win a series against a big team like India and the boys are excited about it. Jason Holder is in, Shai Hope comes in for Johnson Charles, Odean Smith comes in for Roston Chase," Powell said at the toss.

Meanwhile, India decided to play with the same XI from the last match as they continued to back Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson. While pacers Avesh Khan and Umran Malik failed to get their chance in this series.

“We would have batted first as well, I don’t think much will change. I think the boys turned up very well, they were excited and at the same time, they realized that they have to show some more hunger as well. Everyone chipped in, the bowlers did the job and then Tilak and Surya came in and closed the game with the bat. Yeah, same team. Our spinners have that kind of wicket-taking knack, they are aggressive with their intent as well, which I like. For us, we keep things simple, and we don’t let the intensity drop," Pandya said at the toss.

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar