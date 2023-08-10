IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma Enjoy Night Out; Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits the Beach Ahead of 4th T20I

Team India have arrived in the United States of America for the remaining two matches of their ongoing T20I series against West Indies which will be played in Miami, Florida. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav shared glimpses as the Indian duo enjoyed a gala time in the USA following their arrival.

The BCCI also shared a video on Thursday, August 10 featuring the Indian players as they touched down in Miami.

Yashasvi shared a selfie from the renowned beaches of Miami, whereas Suryakumar Yadav went out and about in the city with his wife Devisha Shetty. The couple had dinner at a restaurant after which they were seen enjoying their time out in the streets.

Fresh after winning the Player of the Match in the third T20I, SKY was seen in a jovial mood whereas Yashasvi was also all smiles even though the youngster failed to shine on his T20I debut.

ALSO READ| ‘If You Want to Try a Guy, Why Not Tilak Varma?’: Ashwin, Jaffer And Prasad Back Young Batter For Place in ODI WC Squad

The 21-year-old replaced Ishan Kishan for the third T20I against West Indies although he could only score 1 run before the opener got dismissed. He hasn’t allowed that to dampen his spirits as Jaiswal hit the renowned Miami beach after touching down in Florida.

Yashasvi shared a selfie from the beautiful coastline on his Instagram stories, while Suryakumar also gave the fans a glimpse of the glorious Miami skies with a snap of his hotel room featuring his wife Devisha.

SKY’s wife shared a series of stories on Instagram which showed that the couple stepped out for dinner with Tilak Varma in company. The youngster has enjoyed a stunning start to his India career, managing three consecutive 30+ totals as he is sitting pretty atop the scoring charts as the highest run-getter in the ongoing series.

ALSO READ| ‘Tere ko Especially Khatam Karna Hai’: Hardik Pandya’s Advice For Tilak Varma Before Hitting Match-Winning Six - WATCH

The fourth T20I will be played on August 12, Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill as the Hardik Pandya-led unit will be hoping to level the series at 2-2 having churned out a seven-wicket win recently to remain alive in the five-match showdown.

Surya’s 83-run knock, combined with Tilak’s 49-run inning helped the Men in Blue chase down the West Indies’ target of 160 runs comfortably with captain Pandya smashing a six to score the winning runs.