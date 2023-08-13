CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Andy FlowerManoj TiwaryMohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » 'Jaiswal Trained for 7 Hours, Practiced Switch Hit 800 Times': Ex-Opener in Awe of India's 'Future Superstar'
1-MIN READ

'Jaiswal Trained for 7 Hours, Practiced Switch Hit 800 Times': Ex-Opener in Awe of India's 'Future Superstar'

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 14:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Yashasvi Jaiswal playing switch hit during IND vs WI 4th T20I in Lauderhill

Yashasvi Jaiswal playing switch hit during IND vs WI 4th T20I in Lauderhill

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was all praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal and called him a ‘future superstar’ of Indian cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal is certainly living his dream in the ongoing tour of the Caribbean. After a disappointing start to his T20I career, he came back stronger on Saturday and set the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill on fire. He carried the bat in India’s chase of 179, scoring 84 off 51 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 3 sixes. He also featured in a record-equalling 165-run opening stand with partner Shubman Gill that laid the foundation of India’s 9-wicket win.

Jaiswal’s fearlessness was on full display on Saturday when he was hammering the Windies attack inside out. Former India opener Aakash Chopra was all praise for the 21-year-old batter and called him a ‘future superstar’.

“It has to be noted that he has played only 4 games for India but has already won a couple of ‘Player of the Match’ Awards. He bagged the first one after a great Test debut where he scored a hundred. He was out cheaply on his T20I debut but then returned strong, scored his maiden fifty, carried the bat and won the game for India. Mark my words, ‘We are looking at a future superstar’,” Chopra said in his latest YouTube video.

“‘Star nahi, superstar hai ye (Not just a star but a superstar he is), and you will see him playing for India in all three formats. He has got an array of shots, a great temperament and most importantly, he is a hard-working guy,” he added.

Speaking of Yashasvi’s hard work, Chopra further revealed, as told by Robin Uthappa, that the youngster had trained for 7 hours straight in the nets and practised the switch-hit almost 800 times.

“He started training at 1 PM and continued till 8 PM in the night during which he practiced the switch hit nearly 800 times in the nets. The outside world only gets to see the end product but it takes relentless hard work for a cricketer to be at a certain level,” Chopra revealed.

After levelling the series 2-2, India will be back in the decider on Sunday at the same venue.

About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Aakash Chopra
  2. India vs West Indies 2023
  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal
first published:August 13, 2023, 13:28 IST
last updated:August 13, 2023, 14:20 IST