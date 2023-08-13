'Jaiswal Trained for 7 Hours, Practiced Switch Hit 800 Times': Ex-Opener in Awe of India's 'Future Superstar'

Yashasvi Jaiswal is certainly living his dream in the ongoing tour of the Caribbean. After a disappointing start to his T20I career, he came back stronger on Saturday and set the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill on fire. He carried the bat in India’s chase of 179, scoring 84 off 51 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 3 sixes. He also featured in a record-equalling 165-run opening stand with partner Shubman Gill that laid the foundation of India’s 9-wicket win.

Jaiswal’s fearlessness was on full display on Saturday when he was hammering the Windies attack inside out. Former India opener Aakash Chopra was all praise for the 21-year-old batter and called him a ‘future superstar’.

“It has to be noted that he has played only 4 games for India but has already won a couple of ‘Player of the Match’ Awards. He bagged the first one after a great Test debut where he scored a hundred. He was out cheaply on his T20I debut but then returned strong, scored his maiden fifty, carried the bat and won the game for India. Mark my words, ‘We are looking at a future superstar’,” Chopra said in his latest YouTube video.

“‘Star nahi, superstar hai ye (Not just a star but a superstar he is), and you will see him playing for India in all three formats. He has got an array of shots, a great temperament and most importantly, he is a hard-working guy,” he added.

Speaking of Yashasvi’s hard work, Chopra further revealed, as told by Robin Uthappa, that the youngster had trained for 7 hours straight in the nets and practised the switch-hit almost 800 times.

“He started training at 1 PM and continued till 8 PM in the night during which he practiced the switch hit nearly 800 times in the nets. The outside world only gets to see the end product but it takes relentless hard work for a cricketer to be at a certain level,” Chopra revealed.

After levelling the series 2-2, India will be back in the decider on Sunday at the same venue.