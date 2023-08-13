IND vs WI 4th T20I Yashasvi Jaiswal Shubman Gill 165 partnership Hardik Pandya Lauderhill

Captain Hardik Pandya heaped praises on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for their terrific opening stand in the fourth T20I to help India outclass West Indies on Saturday. Jaiswal and Shubman set the tone for India in the 179-run chase with sublime half-centuries as the duo smashed the Windies bowlers all around the park. The talented opening pair shared the second-highest opening partnership for India in T20Is - 165. They are now tied with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who made 165 against Sri Lanka at Indore in Sri Lanka in 2017.

The Indian skipper said it was pleasing to see the young opening duo shine and finish the job for the team.

“Shubman and Yashasvi were brilliant. The way they ran in this heat … and … making sure they finished the job, it was very pleasing to see," Hardik said in the post-match presentation.

The flamboyant all-rounder said that the team needs to continue the momentum with the bat to complement the bowlers in the series decider on Sunday.

“There is no doubt in their skill set. Going forward, we’ll have to take responsibility as a batting group and help out our bowlers. Bowlers win matches. If they can get you a couple of wickets, you can control the game," Hardik said.

He faced scrutiny for some decisions in the initial matches. Talking about his captaincy, Hardik said that he likes to go with his instincts and pointed out India were close to winning the first match but messed up in the final overs.

“I like to captain how I see the game. I like to go with my instincts. We lost two games but in the first game, it was our own error, we were cruising quite well, we messed it up in the last four overs and didn’t cross the line. We didn’t do much different in the next two games. All these games give us a lot of confidence," he added.

Hardik also opened up on making a comeback in the series after losing the first two matches and said no team is a favourite when it comes to the T20I format.

“We had to pull up our socks and play good cricket, that’s exactly what the boys did. In T20 cricket, no one’s favourite. You have to turn up and play good cricket. You got to respect the opposition. They were 2-0 up because they played better cricket than us. Tomorrow we turn up and do exactly what we did today and hope for the best," he said.

The 28-year-old further talked about the support from the fans for India in Florida.

“There are more Indians here. The way they have been supporting, they’ve been coming in numbers, they make sure that we give them some entertainment," he added.