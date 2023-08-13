IND vs WI, 5th T20 Live Score: Hardik Pandya Wins Toss, India to Bat First in Series Finale

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 19:37 IST
Lauderhill (Florida)
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Score: With the five-match T20I series level at 2-2, fans couldn’t have asked for a better conclusion as India and West Indies gear up to lock horns for one final time looking to claim bragging rights in the 5th T20I at Lauderhill Florida. Rovman Powell-led Windies claimed two narrow wins to go 2-0 ahead in the series before Hardik Pandya’s forces mounted an epic comeback by winning the third and fourth T20I. It’s all to play for as the two sides meet in the series finale.
Judging by the clinical performance of the Men in Blue in the fourth T20I on Saturday, Hardik and Co. will be
Key EventsKey Events
India are going with the same team.
Team India’s Playing XI:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
India captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss in the series final, opts to bat first.
We’re just minutes away from toss, remains to be seen what the winning captain will choose whether to bat or bowl, the pitch assisted the batters yesterday but it will be a used pitch today, so it remains to be seen how it will behave. But this surface at Broward Regional Park remains a wonderful surface to bat.
Previous matches hosted by the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill have seen batters enjoy an advantage in the opening stages of the game. The pitch tends to lose its pace as the match progresses posing difficult times for batters performing in the second innings. During India’s last game here in 2022, the Men in Blue were able to post an impressive total of 188 runs while the West Indies only managed 100 runs. This evolving nature of Lauder Hill’s pitch has resulted in dissimilarities in the average scores of the first and second innings.
The weather in Lauderhill is expected to remain mostly cloudy on August 13. There is a 62 per cent chance of precipitation. Rainfall can be a problem during the game.
West Indies’ predicted XI:
Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy.
India’s predicted playing XI:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies Full Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph
Team India Full Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 5th T20I between India and West Indies, its all to play for, the series stands at 2-2, winner takes all. Hardik Pandya’s side will be the favourites after their nine wicket win on Saturday stay tuned as we build up to the series finale.
Kuldeep Yadav also continued his brilliant run of form by chipping in with a couple of wickets and what’s even more promising is how Pandya’s use of Kuldeep has helped India negate the threat of Nicholas Pooran who proved just how destructible he can be in the past matches. Shimron Hetmyer smashed a fifty in Florida and the Windies batter will be looking to continue his Midas touch.
Skipper Pandya denied the fact that his side were ‘favourites’ after winning the fourth game, instead, he stated that the Men in Blue will simply take the confidence from a convincing result into the series decider.