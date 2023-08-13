IND vs WI, 5th T20 Live Score: Hardik Pandya Wins Toss, India to Bat First in Series Finale

Read more

favourites for conquering the final frontier after Arshdeep Singh wreaked havoc with the new ball and in death overs to restrict West Indies to a total of 178. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill oozed sheer class as they led India to a dominant 9-wicket win in Florida. Jaiswal picked up his second Man of the Match Award on the Caribbean tour, while Gill also showed promises after a lean patch in the past three games.

Kuldeep Yadav also continued his brilliant run of form by chipping in with a couple of wickets and what’s even more promising is how Pandya’s use of Kuldeep has helped India negate the threat of Nicholas Pooran who proved just how destructible he can be in the past matches. Shimron Hetmyer smashed a fifty in Florida and the Windies batter will be looking to continue his Midas touch.

Skipper Pandya denied the fact that his side were ‘favourites’ after winning the fourth game, instead, he stated that the Men in Blue will simply take the confidence from a convincing result into the series decider.