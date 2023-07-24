IND vs WI: Ashwin-Jadeja 2 Wickets Away from Breaching Harbahajan-Anil Kumble's Long-standing Record

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been highlighting the Indian bowling attack for years now. They are habitual of taking down the opponents together, be it at home or overseas. And now, the prime tweakers of India have reached a remarkable milestone. Ashwin and Jadeja have completed 500 wickets together in Test cricket, becoming the fastest Indian bowling pair to reach the milestone. They are just a scalp behind Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble who picked up 501 wickets together for India in Tests.

Ashwin dismissing Kirk McKenzie on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test in Trinidad took the bowling pair to the phenomenal feat. Out of the 500 wickets that were taken by the pair, Ashwin accounted for 274 while Jadeja pocketed 226. They also have as many as 32 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket hauls in the matches they have played together.

Ashwin and Jadeja have been the backbone of the Indian bowling attack and have also maintained themselves among the top spots in the ICC rankings. Currently, Ashwin is the No.1 ranked bowler in the World, whereas Jadeja sits in the 7th spot. With the bat in hand, both of them have been exceptional and have earned the tags of dependable all-rounders in Test cricket. Jadeja is currently the No.1 ranked all-rounder in Tests while his compatriot holds the 2nd spot.

While Ashwin is a magician with a bag full of variations, Jadeja relies more on line, length and pace variation. They complement each other well in a way that they bowl on completely different spectrums. Jadeja troubles the batters with his lengths and is known for completing his overs rapidly. At the same time, it allows Ashwin to experiment more and take more risks while bowling from the other end.

With the last day of the 2nd and final Test of the series remaining, India need 8 wickets to win the match and clean sweep the series 2-0. Ashwin and Jadeja will be looking forward to taking wickets on the last day and all the eyes will be set on them as they have the perfect chance to surpass the legendary pairing of Harbhajan and Kumble and become India’s leading wicket-taking duo ever.