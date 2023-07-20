IND vs WI: CWI President And Brian Lara Present Rohit Sharma a Plaque to Commemorate 100th Test Between India & West Indies

Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow and batting great Brian Lara presented a plaque to Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma to commemorate the 100th Test between India and West Indies. It was a special gesture from the CWI as Rohit received it before going out to bat in the middle.

The BCCI posted the photo on social media and captioned it, “Captain Rohit Sharma is presented with a plaque to commemorate the 100th Test between India and West Indies."

Captain Rohit Sharma is presented with a plaque to commemorate the 100th Test between India and West Indies.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/99pnoRUK8S— BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023

The players of both teams also posed for a group photo ahead of the landmark Test match.

📸📸Members of #TeamIndia and West Indies come together for a group photo to commemorate the landmark Test between the two nations.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/9oMeFq2DH6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second Test of the two-game series at Queen’s Park Oval, here on Thursday.

Left-handed top-order batter Kirk McKenzie and right-arm seamer Mukesh Kumar are making their Test debuts for West Indies and India respectively.

On the eve of the second Test, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said it’s going to be a big occasion and his team will be expected to dominate the West Indies like it did in the series opener in Dominica.

“It’s a big occasion. The 100th Test between the two teams. The history is so rich as the two teams have been playing against each other for such a long time. Main to paida bhi nahi hua tha, tab se chal raha hai (It’s been going on since I wasn’t even born). So, you can imagine how rich the history is.

A special century 💯Hear what #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 had to say on the occasion of 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th Test between India & @windiescricket 👌🏻👌🏻 Watch the Full Press Conference Here 🔽 #WIvIND https://t.co/zl5hIBNczw pic.twitter.com/3k5lgR84PL — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023

“Both teams have played so many games against each other and have entertained the crowd for so many years. So, I hope this game also goes on in the same way.

“It’s an honour to be taking the Indian team into this game. It’s a historic game and doesn’t happen every day. I’m fortunate enough and so is the team to be playing this game,” he added.