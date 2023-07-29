IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For India vs West Indies

India and West Indies will meet in the second ODI of their international series on Saturday. The Men in Blue would be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum against the Caribbean side ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup later this year.

Kensington Oval Barbados will host the 2nd ODI game between the two teams on July 27. West Indies are currently on their worst run in cricketing history. The team failed to make the World Cup set to be played in India. They must be itching to get back to winning ways.

In the opening ODI of the tour, the Indian bowling decimated the West Indies. Kuldeep Yadav claimed four scalps with additional assistance from Ravindra Jadeja’s three-wicket haul. The hosts were curbed at a total of 114 runs. Skipper Shai Hope was the only batter to cross the 40-run mark in the innings.

Seeing the comfortable scoreline, India decided to shake things up a little. Instead of starting with their conventional openers, India sent Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill to lead India’s batting innings. Ishan had a brilliant game that saw him add another international fifty to his name. Thanks to his innings, the Men in Blue picked up a comfortable win against the Windies by five wickets.

Given the recent form, it is likely that India will pick up the win in Saturday’s ODI clash. We will just have to wait to find out if West Indies have what it takes to beat the visitors.

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jayden Seales, Gundakesh Motie, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs WI Probable XIs:

WI Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Athanaze, Shai Hope (c)(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romari Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

IND Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik

IND vs WI Full Squad

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik