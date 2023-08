IND vs WI Dream11 Team and Fantasy XI Tips for 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing XI for India vs West Indies 2023

A stung India will aim to draw level in the five-match series when they face West Indies in the 2nd T20I in Guyana on Sunday.

West Indies are a different beats when it comes to the shortest format of the game. Nicholas Pooran carried his tremendous form from Major League Cricket (MLC) and produced a solid knock in the T20I series opener.

Rovman Powell led from the front and Jason Holder bowled a terrific spell to claim a resounding win in the T20I opener. West Indies will now be oozing confidence after defeating the top-ranked T20I side in ICC rankings.

Team India, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their batting display.

They kept losing wickets regularly meaning no big partnership was possible and they fell short of the target by five runs.

Debutant Tilak Varma played a praiseworthy knock for India though.

Hardik Pandya’s men will now want their batters to come up with a better show.

India vs West Indies 2023, 2nd T20I Match Details

When: August 6, 2023

Start Time: 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Providence Stadium in Guyana

IND vs WI Dream11 Team

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-captain: Ishan Kishan

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tilak Varma,

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs West Indies Probable XIs

WI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

IND: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

India vs West Indies T20I Squads

IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma

WI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd