IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Check Our Fantasy Picks for 5th T20I, India vs West Indies 2023

India will be facing West Indies in the fifth and final match of the ongoing T20I series on Sunday, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida. The match will mark the end of an exciting series between the two teams.

India after trailing in the series and losing the first two matches made a comeback in the third T20I with a resurgent Suryakumar Yadav starring for the tourists. Young batting sensation Tilak Varma continued his dream debut run impressing one and all with his solid performances.

West Indies were quite impressive in the first two matches of the series but missed their mark in the third as they failed to get a breakthrough and let the partnership grow. The two-time world champions would want to finish on a high.

India vs West Indies Match Details

Date: August 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida.

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson

Allrounder: Hardik Pandya

Batters: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bowlers: Romario Shepherd, Kuldeep Yadav, Akeal Hosein

India vs West Indies Probable XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

India vs West Indies T20I Squads

WI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma