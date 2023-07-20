IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 2nd Test: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For India vs West Indies

India and West Indies are all set to square off in the second and final Test of the series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. With the last match not going their way, West Indies will be looking forward to winning the Test to avoid a series defeat. India won the first Test pretty convincingly after a great team performance which saw them dominating the hosts both with the bat and ball. Indian spinners led the charge from the first innings and ended West Indies’ hope to save the Test in the second innings. The lethal duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took 17 wickets in the match.

India’s new opening pair had the dream start with both Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring centuries. India will come out and look to repeat its performance and get the series in their pocket.

West Indies, on the other hand, have a lot to worry about as they were completely outclassed by the visitors in the first match. The only batsman who looked a bit positive and got some runs for them was the debutant Alick Athanaze. West Indies skipper Kraigg Braithwaite will now have to lead from the front and put up some runs on the scoreboard. He will also want his batters to step up to stand a chance against a strong Indian side.

India vs West Indies Match Details

Date- July 20, 2023

Time- 7:00 pm IST

Venue- Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad

India vs West IndiesDream11 Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Ravichandran Ashwin

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Alick Athanaze, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

India vs West Indies Probable XIs:

India (Probable XI):Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj.

West Indies (Probable XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

India vs West Indies Test Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican, Kevin Sinclair