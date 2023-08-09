'Nicholas Pooran Wants to Hit, Let Him..': Hardik Pandya 'Enjoys' Battle With West Indies Star

Hardik Pandya was a happy man as the Indian captain saw his side make a comeback in a do-or-die game against West Indies in the third T20I of the series. Courtesy of India’s 7-wicket win, the series now reads 2-1 in the favour of the hosts but it allowed the Men in Blue to remain alive and keep fighting.

Speaking after India’s win over West Indies in Guyana on Tuesday, Pandya lavished praise on Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

The Indian duo stitched a match-winning partnership together, SKY in particular was impressive as his 83-run knock helped put India in a winning position by the time he departed.

Pandya then picked up from where Surya left off and saw his side over the line.

In the previous game, Nicholas Pooran smashed a 67-run knock and won the Player of the Match award as he continued his purple patch but the West Indies batter was dismissed at 20 in the 3rd T20I by Kuldeep Yadav who accounted for the in-form batter.

Pandya said Pooran coming out to bat late in the innings helped India.

“Nicky (Pooran) didn’t come out to bat and that allowed us to keep our pacers back, also allowed Axar to bowl his four overs," said the Indian all-rounder during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“If Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me and that was the plan, I enjoy such competition. I know he is going to hear this and will come hard at me in the fourth T20I," added Pandya.

Suryakumar won the Player of the Match award and talked about putting his hand up to lead the side in a must-win fixture, Pandya urged other players as well to take up the responsibility.

“As Surya mentioned, they (SKY and Tilak Varma) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like SKY in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others," Pandya said.

India need to win the next match as well to force a decider as both teams will now head to Florida for the remaining two fixtures.