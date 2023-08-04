IND vs WI: ICC Fines India and West Indies for Slow Over-rate in 1st T20I

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised India and West Indies cricket teams for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20I in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya and Co. fell one over short of the minimum over rate and were fined five per cent of their match fee. While West Indies were two over short and have been fined 10 per cent.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell’s sides were ruled to be one and two overs short respectively of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, subject to a cap of 50 per cent of the match fee.

Pandya and Powell pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Patrick Gustard, third umpire Nigel Duguid and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer leveled the charges.

Meanwhile, India failed to hold their nerves in the moderate 150-run chase and lost the match by 4 runs. The Men in Blue were in a comfortable position at one moment but lost wickets at regular intervals in the last five overs and choked in the chase.

Well-placed at 77-3 in the 11th over thanks to debutant Tilak Varma’s top score of 39 and 21 from Suryakumar Yadav, India then lost six wickets for just 68 runs.

The Indian captain said that young team will make mistakes and aims to bounce back in the next four matches.

“We were right in the chase and quite comfortable there. We made some errors which costed us the game which is fine. A young team will make mistakes. We will grow together. Throughout the game, we were in control of the game which was the positive in this game. Good four games coming ahead," Hardik said after the match.

The second match of the series will be played at Providence, Guyana on Sunday.