'Made Her Day, Made Her Year Probably': Joshua Da Silva on Virat Kohli's Kind Gesture to Meet His Mother

West Indies wicketkeeper batter Joshua Da Silva shared his feelings after her mother met India batting maestro Virat Kohli after Day 2’s play in the second Test match outside Queen’s Park Oval. Kohli made a kind gesture as he stepped out of the team’s bus and met the Windies player’s mother graciously and had a word with her.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on the Twitter account where Joshua talked about the special meeting.

The wicketkeeper batter revealed that his mother told him a few days before that she will come to the stadium to watch Virat Kohli and not him.

“Yeah, my mom told me before day one, actually a few days before the test match that she’s coming to see Virat Kohli and not me. So it’s kind of kind of funny. I kind of knew it might be my goal a little bit," Joshua said in the video posted by BCCI.

The 25-year-old further recalled the moment and revealed Kohli was gracious enough to come down and met his mother when he knocked on the window of the team bus, to make her year.

“He was on the bus and my mom was like look it’s Virat. So I went and knocked on the window and he came out and met my mother. Made her day, made her year probably," he added.

Joshua’s mother hugged and kissed and went emotional after meeting the modern-day legend in Trinidad.

Earlier, during the opening day of the 2nd Test, wicketkeeper Joshua was involved in fun banter with Kohli.

“My mom told me on the phone that she’s coming to see Virat and not me. That’s literally what my mom said. I couldn’t believe it. I don’t blame her to be honest. She’s right up there watching," Joshua was heard on the stump mic as saying.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s 29th Test century highlighted a solid batting effort by India in getting to 438 batting first against the West Indies on the second day of the second and final Test.