'He Should be More Mature in his Approach': Ex-Pak Cricketer 'Disappointed' to See Sanju's Poor Performance

Sanju Samson’s repeated failures in the Indian outfit have now got the cricket fraternity talking. It’s a fact that a talented cricketer of his stature has been given fewer chances. But whatever opportunities he has received, he has not been able to grab them on most of the occasions. For instance, the ongoing T20I series against West Indies has seen Sanju get to play the first two games. But his struggle to amass a decent score was also visible. He scored 12 in the first encounter in Tauroba and then a run-a-ball 9 in Guyana, with India losing both games and reeling 0-2 in the series.

Several former cricketers have demanded consistency from Sanju or else he might completely end up getting those limited chances as well. Meanwhile, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal lashed out at the Indian cricketer, stating that Sanju lacks maturity in dealing with consequential moments.

“It was disappointing to see Sanju Samson get out this way. He got a chance to bat a little higher, and there were a lot of overs left. It would have been the biggest statement,” said Akmal in his latest YouTube video.

“He is a class batter, but you need to stand up in such situations. He should be more mature in his approach. He has been around for a while now but is yet to cement his place in the team,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel also raised a similar concern. Speaking with Cricbuzz, Parthiv pointed out that whenever Samson missed out on the selection, people started talking about him but he has not been able to prove himself on the opportunities he got thus far.

“Every time India loses, we look at the negative points. Throughout the white-ball series, there has been talk about the need for batters to bat long and it is something that has been missing so far. Every time Samson is not in the squad, we talk about him, but he has not cashed in on the opportunities he has availed of so far. Probably time is running out for him, maybes yes or maybe no,” Parthiv Patel said.