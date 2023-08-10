'Kuldeep Yadav is Gold Dust, His Role in Upcoming World Cup Extremely Crucial': Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra feels that Kuldeep Yadav is gold dust when it comes to taking wickets in the middle order as he has proved himself in the ongoing West Indies tour. The wrist spinner has managed to spin his web around the West Indies batters in both ODIs and T20Is to become an undisputed starter in the XI.

After missing out second T20I due to a minor injury, Kuldeep returned in the third T20I and produced his magic as he claimed three wickets to help India restrict West Indies to 159/5 in 20 overs.

Chopra feels that Kuldeep’s confidence is back and said that India need him in the T20 World Cup which will be played in the same conditions.

“It is absolutely back and he is doing slightly different things. I am trying to think a little ahead. We are going to play the T20 World Cup in the West Indies itself. In these conditions, you will need a bowler who keeps you in the game by picking up wickets," Chopra said on Jio Cinema.

ALSO READ| ‘If You Want to Try a Guy, Why Not Tilak Varma?’: Ashwin, Jaffer And Prasad Back Young Batter For Place in ODI WC Squad

Calling Kuldeep gold dust, Chopra said that he will play a crucial role for India in the upcoming ODI World Cup for his ability to take wickets in the middle overs.

“The way T20 is played, it is important that you pick up wickets constantly. If you have a wicket-taking bowler, especially in the middle overs, he is gold dust. He is anyway doing well in ODIs, so his role in the upcoming 50-over World Cup will also be extremely crucial," he added.

Kuldeep missed out on the last two ICC events - T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2022, however, his recent form makes him a strong contender to make it for the ODI WC which will be played in India this October-November.

Talking about Kuldeep’s performance in the third T20I, Chopra pointed out how important was the wicket of Nicholas Pooran and how the chinaman managed to trap him.

ALSO READ| ‘Tere ko Especially Khatam Karna Hai’: Hardik Pandya’s Advice For Tilak Varma Before Hitting Match-Winning Six - WATCH

“It was an important over because we have seen what Nicholas Pooran can do once he starts firing. Today also he played an amazing sweep as a right-hander and he dismissed that player. India didn’t have too many options left other than Kuldeep from the spin-bowling perspective. Chahal had one over left and the rest was all pace. You were expecting that pace will come and trap Pooran. Pooran hits spin but let’s not forget he is a West Indian. They will play medium pace better than how they play spin. The ball doesn’t reverse swing here as it is only a 20-over game."