IND vs WI Live Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Take India Forward

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 20:40 IST
Dominica
IND vs WI Latest Updates, 1st Test Day 2: Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will look to extend their domination when they walk out to bat on the second day of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. On Wednesday, the duo added 80 runs for the opening stand to bring down first innings deficit to 70 at stumps. The new opening pair looked comfortable as there was not much help for the bowlers with the Indian skipper hitting his customary ‘pull-shot and soothing straight drive. Jaiswal also hardly showed any signs of nerves as he played close to his body for the better part of the evening.
Fifty For Rohit Sharma! The Indian captain looks solid thus far with his batting approach. He has punished the loose deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate. While his presence also helped Yashasvi Jaiswal to get going in the middle. IND 119/0 in 38 overs
Rohit Sharma has decided to shift the gears as he smashed Alzarri Joseph for a six and four to up the run rate. 11 runs came off the over. Drinks are on the field now. IND 117/0 in 37 overs
Rahkeem Cornwall is causing some trouble for Yashasvi Jaiswal. He beat the young Indian opener twice, one almost took the edge while the other almost got him trapped in front of the wicket. IND 106/0 in 36 overs
A couple of tight overs as only two runs came off the last two. The run rate has dropped today as both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are in no mood to take any risks here in the middle. The Windies bowlers can take advantage of it with some good deliveries to test the openers’ defence. IND 106/0 in 35 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal hits fifty as India also cross the 100-run mark. The southpaw played a pull shot over mid-wicket to reach the mark on his debut innings. He needs to continue the momentum and make it big from here to announce his arrival on the big stage. IND 104/0 in 33 overs
Another tidy over from Jason Holder as the Indian openers continue to play cautiously here in the middle. West Indies might change in the bowling attack now to trouble the Indian openers. IND 99/0
Only one run came of Kemar Roach’s over and maybe it’s time for the Indian openers to get out of their shells and break the shackles. Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are batting at a below-50 strike rate. IND 96/0
No boundaries for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma thus far but they are in no hurry to take any risk. India trail by just 56 runs which gave them a big advantage and they can take their time. IND 94/0 in 29 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are not looking to take any risks. They want to spend some time in the middle before taking charge of the bowlers. Kemar Roach and Jason Holder have been disciplined with their line and length today thus far. IND 92/0 in 28 overs
It’s almost a deja vu as Yashasvi Jaiswal is taking his time here which he also did yesterday to get off to the match. 12 dot balls so far faced by Jaiswal today and he is not looking in any hurry and happy to leave the deliveries outside off stump. IND 82/0 in 26 overs
A couple of runs came from Kemar Roach’s over. Rohit Sharma kept it easy as India need to continue their momentum and strengthen their position in the game. IND 82/0 in 25 overs
A maiden over to start the proceedings. Yashasvi Jaiswal is looking solid with his approach and not looking to play any risky shots. It’s a great opportunity for him to make a big statement in his debut match. IND 80/0 in 24 overs
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are in the middle to resume the proceedings with the bat for India. Jason Holder has the ball in hand.
The West Indies bowlers have to be disciplined with their line and length on Day 2 to put some pressure on India otherwise the match will slip away from their reach. Rahkeem Cornwall got some turn yesterday but he needs to pitch it at the right areas to trouble the Indian batters today.
All eyes will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal on the second day as he has a great opportunity to make it big on his debut innings. He started well on Day 1 against a weak Windies bowling line-up which failed to put any pressure on the Indian openers in the third session.
Ravichandran Ashwin was the performer of the opening day, picking up a five-wicket haul, his 33rd in Test cricket. He began his day with the wicket of Tegnarine Chaderpaul and then ended up as the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 5 for 60. He also became the third India to claim 700 international wickets.
Rohit and Yashasvi – the new Indian opening pair took off promisingly, stitching an unbeaten 80-run stand in response to West Indies’ 150. The debutant was batting on 44 while the Indian captain was unbeaten on 30. India are still trailing by 70 runs.
Ashwin ruled the Windson Park on Day 1 with a five-wicket haul against the West Indies. He also completed 700 wickets in international cricket. Speaking after the stumps, Ashwin predicted the pitch is likely to get slower as the Test match progresses. “Not surprised with the pitch, expected it to be a bit dry. In my previous tours of West Indies, when it spins, it also tends to be slow,” he said.
No rain threat as such. The sun will shine bright for the better part of the day, ensuring a full day’s play without much trouble.
West Indies 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47, Kraigg Brathwaite 20; Ravichandran Ashwin 5-60, Ravindra Jadeja 3-26)
India 80 without loss in 23 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 40, Rohit Sharma batting 30), trail by 70 runs.
But the opening day’s honours went to Ashwin, whose unmatchable artistry was too much to handle for an under-cooked batting line-up. Making full use of the slow two-paced track that also offered turn and bounce, Ashwin had reasons to be chuffed as he became the third Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (956 wickets) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to complete 700 scalps across formats in international cricket.
It was a rare day in recent times as two Indian spinners led the show in an away match on a pitch that looked like turning from the first day itself as it was very brown with patches of grass. Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3-26 off 14 overs as India got into the driver’s seat in the first Test of the two-match Test series.
After picking four wickets in the first session, India picked four more wickets, two of which were taken by Ravichandran Ashwin, while conceding only 69 runs. The visitors’ are now just two wickets away to bowl out West Indies for a below-par total.
The hosts’ below-par batting effort was caused mainly by some reckless shot selection, including an assured, calm and composed-looking Athanaze. The batters were perishing when trying to attack deliveries without showing adequate patience, leaving a lot left to be desired.
An impressive Athanaze began the second session with a crisp drive on the up for four off Ravindra Jadeja. But the left-arm spinner bounced back by cramping Joshua da Silva for room on the cut with a straighter delivery and extra bounce took the edge behind to Ishan Kishan, who completed the catch on rebound.