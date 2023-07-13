IND vs WI Live Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Take India Forward

IND vs WI Latest Updates, 1st Test Day 2: Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will look to extend their domination when they walk out to bat on the second day of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. On Wednesday, the duo added 80 runs for the opening stand to bring down first innings deficit to 70 at stumps. The new opening pair looked comfortable as there was not much help for the bowlers with the Indian skipper hitting his customary ‘pull-shot and soothing straight drive. Jaiswal also hardly showed any signs of nerves as he played close to his body for the better part of the evening.