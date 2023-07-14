IND vs WI Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Ton-up Jaiswal Look to Extend Partnership with Kohli as India Dominate in Dominica

Live now
Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 19:23 IST
Dominica
IND vs WI Live Score and Updates 1st Test Day 3: Ton-up Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to extend his partnership with former captain Virat Kohli when the dup take the field against West Indies on the third day of the Dominica Test. Jaiswal batted the entire second day and had the seasoned Virat Kohli (36 batting, 96 balls) for the company as the duo added 72 runs for the third wicket, finishing the second day on 312/2. India now has a lead of 162 runs.
Jaiswal took 215 balls to become the 17th Indian debutant to score a hundred while Rohit had to wait for 220 balls to reach his landmark.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has a great chance to convert his century into a double ton here to make his debut a historic one. He has already made it memorable with a ton but a double century would be a massive statement from the bat for the youngster. No Indian scored a double-century on Test debut!
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as ever Indian fans expect him to hit the triple-digit mark to make his case strong for the Fab 4 contenders. He looks solid yesterday but a bit slow with his scoring rate.
View this post on Instagram
It will be interesting to see India’s batting approach on Day 3. The visitors were cautious on the second day and didn’t give bowlers much chance as they lost just two wickets. Virat Kohli, who joined Yashasvi Jaiswal later in the second session, played cautiously and hit just one boundary in the 96 balls he has faced thus far.
The Indian team has arrived at Windsor Park in Dominica for the third day’s play.
Indian team has just arrive for game now ! #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/m40gtXyOHp
— Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) July 14, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been making the most pf his test debut. The youngster notched his maiden hundred on Thursday, becoming the 17th Indian player to score a hundred in his first Test match. He is unbeaten on 143 and will root for a double century when he takes the field on Friday.
West Indies: 150 all-out
India: 312/2 in 113 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 143*, Kohli batting 36*; Alick Athanaze 1-33, Jomel Warrican 1-82), lead WI by 162 runs.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 at Windsor Park in Dominica.
After 41 long years, since India’s 1982 tour of England where Suru Nayak and Sunil Gavaskar opened, there were two Mumbai men opening for the country and put up the best-ever stand of 229 against West Indies, beating the previous best of 201 set by Sanjay Bangar and Virender Sehwag back in 2001.
It was old-fashioned Test match batting at its best. Jaiswal and Rohit did just that. Both trusted their defensive game when they found deliveries gripping and waited for the loose deliveries as none of the West Indies bowlers looked threatening.
Jaiswal’s hundred is certain to bring in its fair share of euphoria among fans as he is an endearing rags-to-riches success story.
The India skipper was out immediately after scoring his 10th Test hundred when his defensive prod off debutant Alick Athanaze’s off-break ballooned up for keeper Joshua Da Silva to complete an easy catch. Shubman Gill’s (6 off 10 balls) first game as No. 3 didn’t start off well.
Jaiswal’s hundred is certain to bring in its fair share of euphoria among fans as he is an endearing rags-to-riches success story. He became the third Indian opener, after Shikhar Dhawan (vs Australia in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (vs West Indies 2018), to score a hundred on Test debut. He had played only 15 first-class games in his career before this Test, but averages over 80 in those with nine hundreds, including a stunning 265 in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy Final last year.