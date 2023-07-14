IND vs WI Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Ton-up Jaiswal Look to Extend Partnership with Kohli as India Dominate in Dominica

Read more

After 41 long years, since India’s 1982 tour of England where Suru Nayak and Sunil Gavaskar opened, there were two Mumbai men opening for the country and put up the best-ever stand of 229 against West Indies, beating the previous best of 201 set by Sanjay Bangar and Virender Sehwag back in 2001.

It was old-fashioned Test match batting at its best. Jaiswal and Rohit did just that. Both trusted their defensive game when they found deliveries gripping and waited for the loose deliveries as none of the West Indies bowlers looked threatening.

The India skipper was out immediately after scoring his 10th Test hundred when his defensive prod off debutant Alick Athanaze’s off-break ballooned up for keeper Joshua Da Silva to complete an easy catch. Shubman Gill’s (6 off 10 balls) first game as No. 3 didn’t start off well.

Jaiswal’s hundred is certain to bring in its fair share of euphoria among fans as he is an endearing rags-to-riches success story. He became the third Indian opener, after Shikhar Dhawan (vs Australia in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (vs West Indies 2018), to score a hundred on Test debut. He had played only 15 first-class games in his career before this Test, but averages over 80 in those with nine hundreds, including a stunning 265 in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy Final last year.