IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: India Aim to Extend Their Domination Over West Indies in Virat Kohli's 500th Match

which was the standout performance, while Rohit Sharma (103) and Virat Kohli (76) also made valuable contributions as India won the match by an innings and 141 runs.

It is going to be a landmark match for Virat Kohli who will be playing his 500 match for India as all eyes will be on him once again as many expect him to play a big knock to make it memorable. Talented Shubman Gill will be under a bit of scanner as he will bat at the number 3 position where he failed to score big in the opening Test.

West Indies may have hit rock bottom following their failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup, but Dravid said there’s no dearth of talent and they would rise again with emphasis on infrastructure and resources.

The ODI World Cup qualifiers earlier this month shook the cricketing world, when the West Indies, the winners of the first two editions of the showpiece, after their successive losses to hosts Zimbabwe, the Netherlands and Scotland.

“Yes, from a West Indies perspective, I can sense and people have spoken about the disappointments they do feel,” Dravid said.

“But one of the great things that people have here in the Caribbean is just the love of the sport and how they are keen to get behind and still rally around the West Indies, in spite of the difficult situations.

“I don’t see any dearth of talent here. I see great talent, I see great ability and I’m sure that just with the right kind of maybe emphasis on infrastructure and resources, I don’t see why West Indies cricket can’t go back to the glory days.”

Dravid was also quick to point out that it’s in the white ball cricket the West Indies as a cricketing nation has suffered, unlike in Test format.