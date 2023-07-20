CHANGE LANGUAGE
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: India Aim to Extend Their Domination Over West Indies in Virat Kohli's 500th Match

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live: Here you can follow live score and updates of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 18:41 IST

Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

Live Score India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Updates
Live Score India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Updates (Twitter/@BCCI)

Live Score IND vs WI, 2nd Test Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 from Port of Spain, Trinidad. After registering a sensational victory in the first Test, India will look to complete a whitewash against West Indies in the second and final match of series starting Thursday. West Indies looked unprepared for the big Ravichandran Ashwin Test in the first match as they struggled on the tricky batting surface. Ashwin went up taking 12 wickets in the match to dismantle the Windies line–up. The hosts’ bowlers also failed to put any pressure on the Indian batters as debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 171 runs

Jul 20, 2023 18:41 IST

IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Updates: Dravid Hails Kohli!

Head coach Rahul Dravid hails Virat Kohli ahead of his 500th international match.

Jul 20, 2023 18:26 IST

Jul 20, 2023 18:25 IST

IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Updates: India vs West Indies Probable Playing XIs

WI Probable XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakuri, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj

Jul 20, 2023 18:11 IST

IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Updates: India Expected to Playing With Same XI!

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday ruled out drastic changes in the winning combination ahead of the second Test against the West Indies but admitted that inclement weather hasn’t helped in getting clarity about the Queens Park Oval track.

“In Dominica, we had a clear idea when we saw the pitch and knew the conditions. Here we don’t have clarity as there is talk of rain, but I don’t think there will be drastic changes. But whatever conditions are available, based on that, we will make that decision,” Rohit said

Jul 20, 2023 17:48 IST

IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Updates: Iconic Test Match!

The game will mark the 100th Test between the two teams and though India skipper Rohit Sharma said it will be a big occasion, his team will be expected to dominate the West Indies like it did in the series opener in Dominica.

After the game at the Queen’s Park Oval, India play their next Test only on the tour of South Africa in December-January, leaving the likes of Rahane one more opportunity to make it extremely hard for selectors to overlook him for the away series against the Proteas.

Jul 20, 2023 17:27 IST

IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Updates: India vs West Indies Squads!

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair

Jul 20, 2023 17:20 IST

Welcome to our live blog of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 from Port of Spain, Trinidad.

which was the standout performance, while Rohit Sharma (103) and Virat Kohli (76) also made valuable contributions as India won the match by an innings and 141 runs.

It is going to be a landmark match for Virat Kohli who will be playing his 500 match for India as all eyes will be on him once again as many expect him to play a big knock to make it memorable. Talented Shubman Gill will be under a bit of scanner as he will bat at the number 3 position where he failed to score big in the opening Test.

West Indies may have hit rock bottom following their failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup, but Dravid said there’s no dearth of talent and they would rise again with emphasis on infrastructure and resources.

The ODI World Cup qualifiers earlier this month shook the cricketing world, when the West Indies, the winners of the first two editions of the showpiece, after their successive losses to hosts Zimbabwe, the Netherlands and Scotland.

“Yes, from a West Indies perspective, I can sense and people have spoken about the disappointments they do feel,” Dravid said.

“But one of the great things that people have here in the Caribbean is just the love of the sport and how they are keen to get behind and still rally around the West Indies, in spite of the difficult situations.

“I don’t see any dearth of talent here. I see great talent, I see great ability and I’m sure that just with the right kind of maybe emphasis on infrastructure and resources, I don’t see why West Indies cricket can’t go back to the glory days.”

Dravid was also quick to point out that it’s in the white ball cricket the West Indies as a cricketing nation has suffered, unlike in Test format.