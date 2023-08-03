IND vs WI: Mukesh Kumar Notches Unique Feat on T20I Debut, Becomes Second Indian to Rare Achievement

Mukesh Kumar has been impressive on his Test and ODI debuts, the Bengal pacer was also picked for the T20I leg of India’s tour of West Indies and thus he was handed his T20I debut cap by Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the first match of the series at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba.

On his debut, Mukesh achieved a unique feat, becoming only the second Indian player after T Natarajan. The pacer etched his name in the history books as he became only the second Indian after Natarajan to make his Test, ODI and T20I debut on the same tour.

Mukesh on Thursday, August 3 became the 103rd player for India to debut in the shortest format. Earlier, Nataraja, who was a net bowler for India in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy and now Mukesh has done the same.

Having impressed the selectors with his displays in the domestic circuit, Mukesh was handed his Test debut cap on July 20, 2023, and the youngster impressed with his lines and lengths during the red-ball games. After a decent showing in the longest format, Kumar earned his ODI cap on July 27.

Alongside Mukesh, Tilak Varma also made his debut for India in the T20I series opener, with young Yashasvi Jaiswal failing to get a place in the playing XI.

Jaiswal had earlier made his Test debut on the tour as India won the red-ball series 1-0, before claiming a 2-1 comeback win in the ODI series.

With the five-match T20I series, Jaiswal is also likely to be handed his maiden T20I cap in the upcoming games as Hardik Pandya hinted he wanted to test the youngsters ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

“That was the whole plan for this tour as well. We might be coming here to play the World Cup. Some players might get a chance to play here. By the time we come here next time, we’ll be prepared. I try to keep things simple. For me it’s about improving. I focus on processes. You might have some losses and failures, I am okay with it. It’s all about challenging ourselves," said Pandya after toss during the first T20I.