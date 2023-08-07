IND vs WI: Nicholas Pooran Fined 15 Per Cent Of Match Fee After Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

The International Cricket Council has imposed a fine on West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the 2nd T20I against India on Monday. Pooran has been fined a 15 per cent match fee for criticising the umpire’s decision.

The wicketkeeper batter was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.

The southpaw admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction of a reprimand that was proposed by match referee, Richie Richardson, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Pooran’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred following the review of an LBW decision in the 4th over of the India innings. Pooran criticized the umpires for having to use up a player review for a decision which he thought was clearly not out.

Pooran survived that incident via the DRS and then went on to hammer 67 off 40 deliveries that helped West Indies reach 155/8 in 18.5 overs, chasing India’s modest total of 152/7 in 20 overs, winning the match by two wickets.

On-field umpires Leslie Reifer and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

What one has to keep in mind is the fact that when a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Also, two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

The third match will be played on Tuesday at Providence Stadium, Guyana as the hosts will look to seal the five-match series. Pooran will once again play a crucial role for the Caribbean side with the bat in the quest to outclass Hardik Pandya and Co.