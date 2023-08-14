IND vs WI Nicholas Pooran Gets Electric Guitar from Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood as a Prize for Hitting Most Sixes

The West Indies thumped India in Lauderhill on Sunday with an 8-wicket win in the fifth T20I, clinching the 5-match series 3-2. It was the first instance when the men in blue were defeated in a 5-match T20I series. The lack of depth in India’s batting hurt them again in the decider as the visitors managed 165 runs after opting to bat first. The chase never looked a concern for hosts, thanks to an unbeaten 85-run knock from Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran’s quick-fire 35-ball 47.

Pooran was in terrific form throughout the series. Barring the 4th encounter on Sunday, he made useful contributions with the bat in hand and ended up being the highest run-getter in the series. He scored 176 runs in 5 matches, smashing 11 boundaries and as many sixes. India’s Tilak Varma, who was on his debut tour, is placed second on the list with 173 runs.

Pooran also topped the list of six-hitters. He smashed 11 maximums in five games for which he was awarded a special prize. An electric guitar, presented by the Hard Rock Café Hollywood. The Caribbean batter wasn’t available to collect the prize as he had a flight to catch immediately after the match and had left the ground a bit early. Captain Rovman Powell collected on behalf of Pooran.

“The Skipper takes the Big “6" Hitters award on behalf of @nicholas_47 which included a Hard Rock Guitar from @HardRockHolly,” the Windies Cricket posted on X.

The Windies captain heaped massive praise on Pooran for his performance in the series.

“Nicholas Pooran is a big player for us, we asked him to come through for us in at least three of the five games and he did. Nobody can come good in every game so we asked him to try and stand up in three games,” Powell said during the post-match presentation.

Thanking the Caribbean fans, Powell said, “A lot of credit has to go to the fans. When the chips were down, they have supported us. It keeps us motivated, to see the fans supporting us, not only physically but also on social media. Thanks to everyone for supporting us.”