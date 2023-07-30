'We Have Become Used to Celebrating Mediocrity': Venkatesh Prasad Slams Team India's Approach and Attitude

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad lashed out at the Indian team for their below-par show in white-ball cricket for the past few years. India lost the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday after resting seniors stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Men in Blue failed to put up a fight against an out-of-form West Indies team and lost the match by 6 wickets.

It was a below-performance from India with the bat as they were bundled out for just 181. The ongoing series started India’s preparation for the upcoming ODI World Cup but due to the injury crises, the team management are still trying to find the right combination for the marquee tournament.

Prasad, who is very vocal about his views and opinions on social media, took to Twitter to criticise the Indian team’s performance in white-ball formats in recent times. He also compared the Indian team with the current England side and the dominant Australia of the 2000s.

“Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite sometime now. Lost odi series against ban, SA and Aus. Poor in the last two T20 World Cups. Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be," Prasad tweeted.

The veteran paceman further slammed India’s attitude and approach as he termed India a mediocre side despite all the money and power in the cricket board.

“Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are. Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time," he added.

The Indian bowlers failed to defend the moderate target in the second ODI. Shai Hope (63 not out; 80 balls) found a fine ally in Keacy Carty (48 not out; 65b) as the duo put together 91 runs (118b) for the fourth wicket to steady their 182-run chase. WI reached the target with 80 balls to spare.