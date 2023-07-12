India vs West Indies Probable XIs, 1st Test India Tour of West Indies: Check Predicted Teams And IND vs WI Head to Head Record

India and West Indies are going to face each other in a long tour that includes 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. The first Test will be played in Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica from 12th July, this will also be the first test for both the teams in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2023-25.

India is coming off a tough loss in the WTC final 2023 to the current champions Australia and will be looking to bounce back. The Indian squad has been tweaked and there are a few key changes in the line-up. The biggest talking point is the veteran Indian batsman Chetshwar Pujara who was dropped from the side after some underwhelming and will be replaced by Shubman Gill at number, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his debut.

India has rested Mohammed Shami for workload management alongside Umesh Yadav who is injured. The team has brought Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini into the squad as a replacement for the two fast bowlers.

ALSO READ| IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal Debut in 1st Test, Shubman Gill to Bat at No. 3

West Indies on the other hand have not been on a great run recently and have had a disappointing run in the World Cup Qualifiers and this will be the first time they won’t be taking part in the World Cup. With a change in format, West Indies will be looking forward to a change in fortune and getting to winning ways on the home turf. They have also made some changes in their squad, Rahkeem Cornwall has been called back in the squad whereas veteran all-rounder Roston Chase has not found a place in the squad. Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze have both got their first test call-ups. West Indies have announced a 13-man squad which is specifically for the first Test.

IND vs WI Head to Head Record:

India and West Indies have played 98 matches in the history of the rivalry in which West Indies has an upper hand over India with a 30-22 record. But the last series that West Indies won against India was back in 2002 when India was touring West Indies. India last played a Test series against West Indies in 2019 where they dominated the Caribbean side winning the two-match series.

IND vs WI 1st Test, Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammad Siraj.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Raymon Reifer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva(WK), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

India vs West Indies Test Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican.