IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja Overtakes Kapil Dev to Script History Against West Indies in ODIs

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja spun his web around the West Indies’ batters to register his name in the record books. Jadeja brought his A-game to the table in the first ODI against West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The left-arm spinner claimed three wickets as West Indies were bundled out for just 114 in 23 overs.

The hosts look unprepared to counter the Indian spinners and Jadeja exposed it early in the innings. With his three scalps, Jadeja surpassed legendary Kapil Dev’s tally of most wickets by an Indian against West Indies in ODIs.

Most wickets by an Indian against West Indies in ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja - 44*

Kapil Dev - 43

Anil Kumble - 41

Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer was the first victim of Jadeja on Friday as the destructive batter went for a ramp shot but missed the ball completely and got outfoxed for 11.

In his next over, Jadeja got the better of Rovman Powell for just 4. Powell failed to tackle Jadeja’s spin and edged it to the slip where Shubman Gill grabbed an easy catch.

While it was Romario Shepherd who became his third wicket in the same over itself as Virat Kohli took a one-handed stunner on the second slip to send him back to the pavilion.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies on Thursday. India handed ODI debut cap to Mukesh Kumar while Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal were the notable omissions from the playing XI for the series opener.

Meanwhile, Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav also ran riot with the ball to dismantle the lower-middle order and tailenders as West Indies were brushed aside for just 114 off 23 overs. Kuldeep ended up claiming four wickets for just six runs in his three overs.

Only captain Shai Hope, who was ninth out for a top score of 43, seemed capable of coping with the varied Indian attack after they were put in on a surface which offered some encouragement for the bowlers but could hardly be described as a minefield.

Umran Malik was the only bowler who remained wicketless for India as Hardik Pandya, Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur claimed a wicket each.