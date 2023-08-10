'Rested Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli so That..': Ex-Pakistan Star Slams India Batter for Disappointing Show vs WI

Team India put in a clinical performance in the third T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana to remain alive in the series and roar back to 2-1 but their batting has been far from impressive in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others.

While Suryakumar Yadav smashed 83 and Tilak Varma continued his stellar rise since his debut, the top order failed to shine yet again. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have both struggled in the T20I leg of the series and so has Sanju Samson who has been shuffled up and down in the batting order.

Time is running out for Samson who has been in the fray for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 but hasn’t shown enough with the bat, and in the third T20I he also looked shaky behind the stumps.

Former Pakistan star Danish Kaneria slammed Samson and heavily criticised the middle-order batter for his disappointing show during the T20I leg of the series.

Kaneria feels that the BCCI rested the likes of Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli to give chances to other youngsters but Samson hasn’t taken up that opportunity.

With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul still injured, Samson has a great opportunity to nail down his berth in the ODI side but in his past four innings, he has amassed scores of 9, 51, 12 and 7.

“India rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli so that they could give others a chance, as many have complained that a few players haven’t had enough opportunities," said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

“Now that India has played them, when are you going to score runs, Sanju Samson? He has had enough chances now. I was among the people who supported him and wanted him to get consistent opportunities. However, he hasn’t made the most of these chances," added the former Pakistan cricketer.

While the 28-year-old Samson didn’t get the chance to bat in the third T20I he will be hoping to leave a mark in the remaining two T20I matches in Flordia with India needing to win both games to salvage the series.