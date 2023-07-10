IND vs WI 2023: Team India Take Part in Never-Seen-Before Unique Fielding Drill Ahead of First Test | WATCH

Team India are set to return to action after getting a break of nearly one month following the defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023, with the two-match Test series against West Indies. The Men in Blue have reached Dominica as they prepare for the upcoming challenge.

While the Indian team have been out of action since their defeat to Australia, the West Indies suffered a humiliating exit from the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers, meaning they won’t be able to participate in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India later this year.

The Caribbean side will be looking to bounce back from the latest setback with a strong show against the visitors. BCCI have been sharing glimpses with fans regarding the Indian team’s recent activities and just two days ahead of the first Test, the Rohit Sharma-led unit was seen taking part in a unique training drill.

BCCI’s official Twitter handle shared a video of the Indian players taking part in a never-seen-before fielding drill as they were seen

sharpening their reflexes. Captain Rohit, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin can be seen having a gala time as they prepared for the first Test at Windsor Park.

Watch Team India’s unique fielding drill:

That's one colourful fielding drill 😃👌#TeamIndia sharpen their reflexes ahead of the first Test against West Indies 😎#WIvIND

The Indian team will have their task cut against the West Indies, as they look to start their upcoming WTC 2023-25 cycle on a winning note. Having lost the past two editions of the WTC, despite reaching the final both in 2021 and in 2023, the Men in Blue will be hoping that they can be third time lucky.

Despite losing to Australia, India remain the top-ranked side in ICC’s Test rankings and they will be looking to keep hold of that spot, with Australia having lost the third Test of their ongoing Ashes 2023 series. England beat Australia by 3 wickets to roar back in the series that Pat Cummins’ side lead 2-1.