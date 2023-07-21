'Another Day, Another Century by Virat Kohli': Sachin Tendulkar Leads Cricket Fraternity to Laud Former India Skipper

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on current maestro Virat Kohli after he scored a fine century against West Indies in the second Test match against West Indies on Friday. Kohli showcased his class at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain and made his 500th international match memorable. It was a brilliant knock from the batting maestro as he stabilised the Indian innings after they lose wickets in the second session on Day 1.

Tendulkar was also highly impressed with Kohli’s brilliance as he posted an Instagram story and wrote, “Another day, another century by Virat Kohli. Well played."

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik also lauded the batting maestro and posted a tweet for him.

“100 in 500th! A man with big numbers and a bigger heart! Well played, @imVkohli," Karthik tweeted.

Former batter Suresh Rain hailed Kohli’s talent and unyielding spirit after his sensational knock.

“Another smashing century by the maestro @imVkohli Hats off to your unmatched talent and unyielding spirit!" Raina wrote on Twitter.

Former paceman Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter to hail the 34-year-old batter.

“What a player Virat Kohli has been. 100 on 500th game," he wrote.

Kohli resumed his batting from the overnight score of 87 overnight and eased to the cherished three figures with a square-driven boundary off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel within a few minutes of the start of play at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Kohli’s greatness lay in his game awareness as the cornerstone of his innings was 45 singles and 13 doubles in energy sapping conditions.

He would be pleased because as many as nine of his 11 boundaries were hit on the off-side with the signature cover drive coming out of his closet time and again.

However, his stay in the middle ended with Alzarri Joseph’s direct hit at the non-striker’s end from square leg as Kohli took a long walk back towards the pavilion after a fine 121-run knock. He shared a fine 159-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (61 off 152 balls).