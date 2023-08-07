'If a Place is Not There, How Can a Place be Created': Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson's Batting Position

Former opener Aakash Chopra has given a blunt take on Sanju Samson’s flop show in back-to-back matches against West Indies in the ongoing T20I series. Samson, who was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket a few years back, has failed to cement his place in the team. The wicketkeeper batter didn’t get consistent chances which also resulted in his inconsistent batting performance in recent times. Samson enjoyed a massive fanbase which defend him every time he failed to get a place in the team.

However, Chopra suggested that the fans might say Samson is not batting at his idol position but they can’t complain about it because there is not a place at the top and he needs to shine in the role the team has assigned him.

“Sanju Samson played a bad shot. Shubman Gill at the start and Sanju Samson in the middle played bad shots. Sanju Samson and his fans can say that he is getting to bat at the wrong number. But is there a place available at the top? If it’s not there, what can be done?" Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The flamboyant wicketkeeper batter has played 19 T20Is thus far in which he scored 320 runs at an underwhelming average of 18.82.

Samson came out to bat at number 6 in the first T20I and batted at 5 in the second match but things didn’t work out well for him as he batted at number 3 or 4 in domestic cricket and the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Chopra suggested that if Samson doesn’t make the most of his chances then he will regret it later.

“So you have two options - either you play or you don’t. Try to score runs if you play at those positions or else they won’t play you. 10 overs were left, so you had a chance. If you don’t make the most of your chances, you will regret it later. It may sound unfair, but if a place is not there, how can a place be created," he added.

The third T20I between India and West Indies will be played on Tuesday at Providence Stadium, Guyana.