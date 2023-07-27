'Not Getting Place Due to Lobby': Fans React After Sanju Samson Fails to Find Place in India's XI For 1st ODI vs West Indies

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson failed to make a cut into India’s playing XI for the first ODI match against West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Team India preferred the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle-order over Samson on Thursday in the series opener. Samson has performed well in the recent opportunities he got in the ODI format as he has scored 330 runs in 11 ODIs at a sublime average of 66.

Kishan, who prefers to open the innings, was picked as a middle-order batter in the squad. Meanwhile, Suryakumar also managed to retain his place despite a hat-trick of golden ducks in the last three ODI he played before Thursday’s clash.

The fans on Twitter lashed out at the Team India management for dropping Samson from the XI.

Feel for Sanju Samson He is not getting place due to lobby .He averages 66 and still sky got in XI #justice for #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/AdmvUNwsBQ — riseup Pant (@riseup_popa) July 27, 2023

Ishan is front runner on test basis and Surya in t20 basis. we all know what will happen to odi front runner Samson: benched again. #SanjuSamson#IndianCricket pic.twitter.com/vECrzDFzKe— SandeepPatodia (@patodiaSa) July 27, 2023

You will neither give chance to play Sanju Samson in TEST matches nor will you be given chance in T20 nor in ODI.. then when will Sanju play? Totally injustice with sanju samson..#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/Rk6SinRJLg— Rituraj kumar (@RituR3) July 27, 2023

Feeling sad for SanjuMan really deserve his wk slot unreal favouritism #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/exJXOepMs9— Bharath (@Bharath_9180) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies on Thursday. India will kickstart their preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup with the series.

India handed debut cap to Mukesh Kumar as premier pacer Mohammed Siraj returned to India after complaints of soar ankle.

Mukesh, the right-arm quick, made his Test debut against West Indies in Port-of-Spain last week, He will be a part of the four-man fast-bowling attack for India, with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav being two spin options as the visitors begin to finetune their combination for the upcoming ODI World Cup, to be held at home from October 5 to November 19.

“No particular reason (behind bowling first). We are gonna try a few different things. We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important.