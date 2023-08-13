'Couldn't Score 10 Runs in First 3 Matches..': Shubman Gill Reveals Mindset Ahead of 77-run Knock in 4th T20I

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were on song as the Indian openers helped the Men in Blue secure a crucial 9-wicket win over West Indies on Saturday night at Lauderhill, Florida to level the ongoing T20I series at 2-2. While Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten knock of 84 runs, Gill also smashed 77 in 47 balls as the youngsters gave India’s chase a blistering start. Chasing 179 runs for the win, India were able to get over the line without a fuss thanks to the opening batsmen.

India’s top order has looked shaky throughout the five-match T20I series, Shubman Gill has struggled for runs and the 23-year-old admitted it himself during a chat with Arshdeep Singh after the win in the 4th T20I.

Gill missed out on a well-deserved century during the third and final match of the ODI series, scoring 85 runs to silence his critics after his wayward form in the Test series.

Coming to the T20I leg, he managed to score 3, 7 and 6 in the first three games a fact which hurt the young opener himself. He revealed that he was looking to capitalize after getting a good wicket to bat on while chatting with Arshdeep in a video shared by the BCCI.

“I couldn’t score 10 runs in the first 3 matches, but this looked like a good wicket so my intention was to capitalise on it," said Gill.

“Once I got off to a good start, I hoped to end the game, we had a good powerplay and we looked to play the next couple of overs well which would finish the game and that’s how it panned out," he added.

Sharing tips with young batters about how to overcome wayward form, Gill suggested that a player should identify whether a player has all of his basics right.

“These are the basics, you must identify whether you’re doing any mistakes. I felt I didn’t make any mistakes, but I couldn’t convert it well. That’s how the T20I format can be, sometimes you end up giving away a catch. You tend to always think about scoring runs, it’s just one needs to follow their own template," said Gill.

Now that the right-handed batter has found some momentum he hopes that he can help India win the series and return back home all smiles.