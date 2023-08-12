'Shubman Gill is Getting Into Too Much of a Shell And Then Playing...': Abhinav Mukund on IND Opener's Rough Patch

Shubman Gill has been under the scanners after his poor show with the bat in the first three T20Is against West Indies. Shubman, who has become a mainstay across formats for India in recent times, has not been able to prove his consistency in the shortest format. The talented youngster was the leading run-getter in the IPL 2023 but failed to replicate his form after that on WTC Final and on the ongoing West Indies tour.

The 23-year-old failed to put up a big score in WTC Final and Test series against West Indies. He also managed to score just one fifty-plus score in the ODI series on the ongoing tour. While his struggle continued for him in the first three T20Is.

Mukund suggested that Shubman’s form is a bit of a concern but the talented batter will find a way to get his form back.

“India should be a bit concerned about Shubman Gill’s form this series but that being said, he is a quality player and I am sure he will figure it out. I feel he is getting into too much of a shell and then playing an attacking shot and getting dismissed," Mukund told JioCinema.

The Tamil Nadu batter pointed out that Shubman has done this in the past too during the Indian Premier League as he is assured that the 23-year-old will fire in the next two matches.

“Unfortunately for Shubman Gill, he hasn’t had a score but there is not too much to worry about it as far as I am concerned because we have seen in the IPL how he is able to progress and score big hundreds and be the anchor that India needs at the top of the order. I am sure Shubman Gill will fire," he added.

Mukund suggested that India need the openers to give them a solid start in the next two matches in Florida.

“With the last two games being played in Florida, it’s historically been a high-scoring venue and it should also give a lot more confidence to someone like a Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. I think the opening pair has not fired throughout this T20I series. I would love to see a change at the top where we go 60 or 70 for no loss," he added.

Mukund suggested that the wickets in Florida will be suitable for batters as compared to the first three T20Is where the pitch was a bit slow.

“I think that’s where I would like to see a change. Attacking middle-order batters have been good in this particular series. Suryakumar Yadav has come onto his own. You have got Tilak Varma in the runs but the start is where India have been lacking and in Florida, with a better wicket, you would expect that these two openers will fire," he added.