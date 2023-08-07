IND vs WI: 'Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Not Exhibiting That Much Confidence' - Former India Pacer

Former pacer Rudra Pratap Singh feels that Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have to analyse their game while batting at the top in the shortest format. India have lost the first two T20Is against West Indies as their batting came under the scanner after an underwhelming show in back-to-back matches. The opening pair of Shubman and Ishan failed to set up the platform for the visitors as things didn’t work out well for them.

Shubman has not been at his best in recent times as he also struggled to score big in the Test series and then failed in the first two ODIs. He managed to score a fifty in the third ODI but then struggled in the first two T20Is of the five-match series.

RP Singh feels that Shubman and Ishan are not exhibiting the confidence which is required at the top and it is a worrying sign for India.

“I feel the opening pair’s batting should be a slight area of concern for the Indian batting lineup. The way they are batting, they are not exhibiting that much confidence. The opening pair will have to analyze their game a little more," RP said on Jio Cinema.

Talking about Shubman’s dismissals, RP pointed out that the 23-year-old didn’t see the ball’s line and went for the shot. He also suggested that Ishan tried to hit the ball hard but failed to score quickly in the powerplay.

“If we talk about Shubman Gill, he played some shots where he probably didn’t see the ball’s line at all and got beaten. He tried to hit straight with hard hands and the ball went over point."

“Ishan Kishan tries to hit the ball very hard. But both batters are unable to connect the ball properly. The powerplay didn’t go that well for us. We couldn’t score runs and lost wickets as well. The confidence to move your feet and play the drive was also not seen," he said.

The former paceman also talked about Sanju Samson’s failure in back-to-back matches which has put his place under the scanners.

“Sanju Samson also got an opportunity here but he couldn’t do anything special. Tilak Varma batted well and ultimately he also got out to a left-arm spinner," he added.

While RP further feels that Hardik Pandya is trying to take the game deep but failed to do so in the first two matches.

“I feel Hardik Pandya has changed his game. He is probably trying to take a little more responsibility and stay till the end so that he can play the big shots in the 19th or 20th over, but he is not reaching there. Axar Patel also couldn’t do anything special," he added.