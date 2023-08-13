IND vs WI Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal Sachin Tendulkar Sourav Ganguly Opening for India Robin Uthappa

The ongoing 5-match T20I series between India and West Indies is still alive after the visitors drew level with a dominating win on Saturday in Lauderhill, Florida. The Hardik Pandya-led side registered a 9-wicket win to force a decider on Sunday at the same venue. India were asked to chase a challenging 179-run target which was eventually overshadowed by a 165-run record-equalling opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

The India openers smashed their respective half-centuries against an under-fire Windies bowling attack. Gill roared back to form with a 47-ball 77 while Jaiswal got his maiden T20I fifty, scoring an unbeaten 84 off 51 balls, with the help of 3 sixes and 11 boundaries.

The 165-run stand is now the join-highest opening partnership for India in T20Is as the youngsters equalled a six-year-old record set by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Former India batter, and currently a JioCinema expert, Robin Uthappa lauded the youngsters, opining that the youngsters had the capability to become the next Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly for the Indian team.

“Everyone who plays for India are equally capable and have equal ability but the way Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill bat in tandem; they can bat for each other as well and they need to find that space. If they do, they are going to be a very dangerous pair for India in years to come,” Robin Uthappa said on Jio Cinema after the match.

“It will be a hot pair and they can be something as great as Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly opening the batting. They need to figure a few things out and if they do, they will do great things for India,” he further added.

Ganguly and Sachin have together scored 8227 runs in 176 ODI innings. As openers, they have amassed 6609 in 136 innings which is also the record for the highest opening partnership runs in an ODI career.