4,6: Suryakumar Yadav Starts Inning With a Bang, Gets Standing Ovation After Smashing 14th T20I Fifty

Suryakumar Yadav was in blistering form during the third T20I between India and West Indies as the 32-year-old smashed a blistering knock of 83 runs. The number 1 ranked T20I batter came out to bat when India had lost debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal at 1, but he joined hands with first Shubman Gill and later with Tilak Varma to put India on top of their chase of 160 runs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Surya missed a well-deserved hundred, falling short by just 17 runs but his 14th T20I fifty put his side on course for a win. It was a must-win fixture for Hardik Pandya-led India who were trailing West Indies 0-2 in the T20I series before the third fixture.

SKY thus came up with the goods in a must-win do-or-die clash for his side, and he made his intentions pretty clear from the get-go. Debutant Yashasvi fell at 1, India were 6/1 in a chase of 160 at the time but Suryakumar came out to bat and smashed Obed McCoy for a boundary on the first ball he played.

India vs West Indies Live Score 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Departs But India Well Ahead in Chase

The very next boundary, the middle order batter collected a maximum putting all the pressure on McCoy, getting his inning underway in a blistering fashion. He would go on to smash the 14th T20I fifty of his career in just 49 innings, and he would finish with a score of 83, including 10 boundaries and four sixes.

After completing his half-century, SKY got a deserved standing ovation from the Indian dressing room as the vice-captain for the five-match T20I series led his side from the front.

Suryakumar also surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become India’s fourth-highest T20I run-getter even though he made his debut just two years ago.

When SKY was eventually dismissed by Alzarri Joseph, India had reached 121/3 and the equation was well below run-a-ball as he helped the Men in Blue into a winning position with his heroics.