IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav Takes a Blinder as Skipper Hardik Pandya Gives India the Perfect Start | Watch

Team India started the second innings of the second T20i with an absolute blinder. Skipper Hardik Pandya started off the proceedings with the ball as he managed to pick up two wickets in the first over itself. The very first ball itself turned out to be a wicket for the Indian side thanks to the brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav on the field. Hardik bowled just above full and outside the off-stump. With the ball swinging outside the right-handed opener Josh King, the batter attempted to drive the ball straight into the hands of Suryakumar.

The catch was an exceptional one as the ball came in extremely low that Sky had to make the dive towards his right side to secure the catch. Hardik Pandya also dismissed Johnson Charles in the same over as the batter nicked the ball towards point where Tilak Varma was able to take a regulation catch. India started off the bowling powerplay on the right track as they picked up three wickets in the span of four overs. The skipper picked up his third wicket as he dismissed West Indian captain Rovman Powell as well.

India will be hoping to secure a win in the series so they can get back to winning ways, but the partnership of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmeyer is proved to be an obstacle for the Indian side. With Hardik having bowled his quota of four overs, he will look to rely on the others especially his spinners, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzuvendra Chahal. Nicholas Pooran has had a fantastic series as he scored fifty in both the matches so far. He scored 67 of 40 deliveries before being dismissed by Mukesh Kumar. Pooran smashed the ball to cover-point where Sanju took the catch, but had a fumble, but he eventually took the catch to give Team India the crucial wicket of Nicholas Pooran.

India will look to win the series from here on after the loss the side faced in the first T20 held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Some of the experienced campaigners have taken a step back with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being rested keeping the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in mind.