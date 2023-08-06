'Suryakumar Yadav Will Have to Score..': Ex-IND Opener Sends SKY 'Tilak Varma' Warning Ahead of 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav continues to blow hot and cold in the months leading up to the ODI World Cup 2023 and former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is worried by SKY’s underwhelming form during the ongoing West Indies tour.

The middle-order batter managed to score 19, 24, and 35 in the three ODI games and during the T20I series, he could only score a run a ball 21 as India lost the match by 4 runs.

Surya has been handed vice-captaincy for the T20I series and the 32-year-old is India’s lynchpin, which means he will have to score runs or else the Men in Blue could be in trouble feels Chopra.

ALSO READ| Make Cricket Part of Indian Festivities, Not Separate From it

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer turned commentator praised Tilak Varma for impressing on his debut, the youngster top scored for his side scoring 39 runs on a promising bow in international cricket but the number 1 ranked T20I batter needs to deliver the goods in the upcoming four games felt Chopra.

“SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) at No. 3 - you shouldn’t read too much into one match. You shouldn’t nitpick too much. This is the format that he absolutely loves," said Chopra.

“He looks better if the ball comes onto the bat, which might happen in Guyana because it won’t be a used surface. However, Suryakumar Yadav will have to score runs because, although Tilak Varma has made an amazing start, he is this team’s linchpin. India’s batting revolves around him in T20Is. So he needs to score runs," he added.

The entire Indian batting unit had an underwhelming outing in the first T20I and they will be looking to bounce back in the second game.

ALSO READ| Watch: Rohit Sharma Fuels T20I Retirement Talks, Hints he May Visit USA for World Cup Next Year

The fixture will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, August 6 as India eye a comeback in the series whereas the Rovman Powell-led hosts will look to further extend their lead having won the first fixture.

It remains to be seen whether Pandya and Co. decide to shake things up a bit in the second T20I or will they stick to the same playing XI, particularly with a young Yashasvi Jaiswal available for selection.