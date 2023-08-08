'Been Watching Tilak Varma..': Ravichandran Ashwin Drops 'Special Talent' Remark Ahead of T20I Series Decider

Ravichandran Ashwin has been left massively impressed by Team India youngster Tilak Varma and ahead of the third T20I between India and West Indies, the spin wizard said that he was looking forward to watching more of Tilak.

The youngster has done wonders since being handed his debut India cap in the T20I series opener and Varma has not put a foot wrong since. Even though the Men in Blue lost both games, Tilak finished as the leading run-scorer for his side, smashing his maiden international fifty in the second T20I at Providence Stadium.

The 20-year-old smashed 39 runs on his debut followed by a 51-run knock at the same venue where the third T20I will be played. India need a win or else they could suffer a first-series defeat to West Indies in the shortest format since 2016.

Ashwin took to social media ahead of the T20I series decider and put out a tweet that he has been left mighty impressed with Tilak’s performances so far.

“Been watching Tilak bat in the last 2 games. He looks like a special talent in this format. The more new experiences he gets, the better he is going to get," wrote Ashwin.

“Excited for this boy. Who are you guys most excited to watch in tonight’s game? #WIvsIND," read the legendary spinner’s tweet further.

With the equation reading 2-0 in the favour of Rovman Powell’s side, India will hope for yet another stellar display from Varma.

In his latest YouTube video, Ashwin also backed the youngster to find a place in India’s squad for the ODI World Cup, given his sensational form.

“This is neck-and-neck with respect to the World Cup. So, will they think about Tilak Varma as an option if we don’t have enough backups? Because Sanju Samson has performed really well in ODIs. But the exciting part about Tilak Varma is that he is a left-hander and Team India is lacking left-handers. Jaddu is the only left-handed batter in the top 7," said Ashwin.

While it’s unlikely that Tilak will be considered for the ODI World Cup 2023 at home, the youngster will surely be a big boost for the Pandya-led T20I team ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.