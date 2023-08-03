WATCH: Tilak Varma Grabs a Stunner on India Debut to Dismiss Johnson Charles in 1st T20I vs WI

Team India came flying out of the blocks in the first T20I against West Indies as the Men in Blue got off to an impressive start. Having been invited to bowl first, the Indian bowlers didn’t have to wait long as Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets in his first over to put Hardik Pandya’s side in the driving seat.

Debutant Tilak Varma then capped his maiden T20I appearance by taking a stunning catch to make his India bow all the more memorable.

Varma was handed his debut cap alongside Mukesh Kumar on Thursday, August 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba. Tilak ensured that he left a lasting impression on his maiden India appearance as he showed excellent athleticism on the field.

The youngster took a stunning catch while running to dismiss Johnson Charles and inflict further damage on Rovman Powell’s side. The Windies skipper opted to bat first after winning the toss but they found the going tough against India’s bowling attack.

In the eighth over of the West Indies innings, Charles smashed a slog sweep against Kuldeep Yadav trying to clear the boundary ropes but couldn’t time his effort well. The ball soared high in the air going into the direction of Varma who was positioned at deep mid-wicket.

The 20-year-old ran a fair bit of distance and managed to take the catch, falling to the ground due to his momentum but still held onto the ball.

Watch Tilak Varma’s stunning catch on India debut:

(More to follow..)