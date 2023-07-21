IND vs WI: Virat Kohli Pips Sachin Tendulkar With Incredible Century in 500th International Match

Virat Kohli got past Sachin Tendulkar’s tally with a sensational century in his 500th international match. Kohli hit a century on his landmark match to help India take control in the second Test against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The batting maestro reached the mark with a fine drive through square for a boundary.

With the sublime ton on Friday, Kohli got the better of Tendulkar’s tally of centuries after the 500th international match.

Number of centuries after first 500 matches

Virat Kohli - 76

Sachin Tendulkar - 75

Ricky Ponting - 68

Jacques Kallis - 60

Kohli resumed his batting from the overnight score of 87 and didn’t take much time to reach his 29th Test century and his first overseas Test ton since December 2018.

The 34-year-old also pipped legendary Brian Lara in the list of most Test centuries batting at number 4 position.

Most hundreds at No.4 in Tests

44 - Sachin Tendulkar

35 - Jacques Kallis

30 - Mahela Jayawardene

25 - Virat Kohli

24 - Brian Lara

He also got past AB de Villiers in the list of most international centuries against West Indies. It was Kohli’s 12th versus West Indies and is currently tied with Jacques Kallis as the second spot behind Sunil Gavaskar who hit 13.

Most international hundreds against West Indies

13 - Sunil Gavaskar

12 - Jacques Kallis

12 - Virat Kohli

11 - AB de Villiers

The batting maestro was unfortunate to get run out for 121 it was a direct throw from Alzarri Joseph which ended his knock. It was a risky single and Kohli went for it after a yes-no with Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. He failed to cross the line in time and took the long walk back towards the pavilion. He hit 11 boundaries during his 206-ball stay in the middle.

Ahead of the landmark Test, Kohli expressed his feeling about coming this far in his cricketing career. He admitted that he has worked very hard to reach this feat and it makes him happy.

“I’m really grateful. I feel blessed that I’ve had such a long journey playing for India and such a long Test career because I really had to work hard for it. It really makes you feel happy about the hard work that you have put in. You see the longevity in the game and the results over the years as well. I’m very grateful,” Virat Kohli said in the video.