IND vs WI: Virat Kohli Spotted Taking Selfies, Giving Autographs to Local Fans in Barbados

Virat Kohli signed autographs for fans (Twitter Image)

After the training session, Virat Kohli took out time for the local fans in Barbados.

Batting maestro Virat Kohli, who is currently in West Indies, took time out for the fans and made their day with his kind gestures. India will play two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies. Kohli might be looking to make an impact in the Caribbean before this year’s ODI World Cup. The preparations, however, did not stop the Indian superstar from taking out a few moments for his admirers. In a pic shared on Twitter, Virat was spotted taking selfies and giving autographs to his fans.

“Virat Kohli giving autographs and selfies with fans. He is always there for the fans,” read the caption.

Fans appreciated the gesture and called him a “class act”.

Indian fans reacted with G.O.A.T comments.

The first Test match between India and West Indies will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Kohli experienced a troublesome patch that saw him go century-less for 1051 days. He ended his drought by scoring 122 runs off only 61 balls against Afghanistan in 2022 as India bowed out of the Asia Cup. Kohli smashed another hundred against Bangladesh in the December of 2022 surpassing Australian legend Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 international centuries. He has been in stellar form since, scoring three centuries in the first half of 2023.

Kohli has played a total of 42 ODI matches against the West Indies scoring 2261 runs. His tally includes nine centuries and 11 fifties. Kohli has an astonishing average of 66.5 against the Windies.

However, 2023 was not all glory for Virat Kohli, as his team Royal Challengers Bangalore crashed out of Indian Premier League (IPL) failing to make the playoffs. Kohli also failed to impress in the World Test Championship final, scoring 14 runs and 49 runs across the two innings against Australia. India went on to lose the final by 209 runs, marking back-to-back defeats in the competition.

