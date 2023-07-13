IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Elite List With Century on Test Debut

21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal registered his name in record books by smashing a century on his Test debut against West Indies on Thursday at Windsor Park, Dominica. Jaiswal showed discipline in his batting on his debut innings and managed to breach the triple-figure mark. He became the 17th Indian batsman to score a century on his Test debut. The 21-year-old opened the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and showcased his class against the Windies bowling line-up which failed to pose much threat against him with the ball.

Lala Amarnath was the first batter to score a century on his Test debut for India in 1933, while Shreyas Iyer entered the list before Jaiswal in 2011 with a ton against New Zealand.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Score

Jaiswal took his time on Day 1 to get off the mark but looked in sublime touch when he got going. He got off to the mark on the 18th delivery he faced with a fine boundary at backward point.

The batter also batted a bit slow in the first session on Day 2 but switched gears a bit in the second session to reach the triple-digit mark.

He reached the century in 215 balls to enter the elusive list of players who scored a ton on Test debut.

Centuries on Test debut for India

1. Lala Amarnath - 118 vs England (1933)

2. Deepak Shodan - 110 vs Pakistan (1952)

3. AG Kripal Singh - 100* vs New Zealand (1955)

4. Abbas Ali Baig - 112 vs England (1959)

5. Hanumant Singh - 105 vs England (1964)

6. Gundappa Viswanath - 137 vs Australia (1969)

7. Surinder Amarnath - 124 vs New Zealand (1976)

8. Mohammad Azharuddin - 110 vs England (1984)

9. Pravin Amre - 103 vs South Africa (1992)

10. Sourav Ganguly -131 vs England (1996)

11. Virender Sehwag - 105 vs South Africa (2001)

12. Suresh Raina - 120 vs Sri Lanka (2010)

13. Shikhar Dhawan - 187 vs Australia (2013)

14. Rohit Sharma - 127 vs West Indies (2013)

15. Prithvi Shaw - 134 vs West Indies (2018)

16. Shreyas Iyer - 105 vs New Zealand (2021)

17. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 100 and counting vs West Indies (2023)

Youngest centurions on Test debut for India

18y 329d - Prithvi Shaw vs WI, Rajkot, 2018

20y 126d - Abbas Ali Baig vs ENG, Old Trafford, 1959

20y 276d - Gundappa Viswanath vs AUS, Kanpur, 1969

21y 196d - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs WI, Roseau, 2023

21y 327d - Mohammad Azharuddin vs ENG, Kolkata, 1984

Jaiswal’s maiden India call-up came after he was rewarded for his tremendous form in IPL 2023, where he scored 625 runs in 14 matches in the season at an average of 48.08 and also scored a brilliant hundred. He also had a sensational batting record in first-class cricket before Test debut as he amassed 1845 runs in 15 matches at a sublime average of 80.21 which includes 9 centuries.