Yashasvi Jaiswal Storms Into T20I Rankings, Shubman Gill Climbs to Career-best Slot Despite India's Series Defeat

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill may not have been able to inspire India to a T20I series win against the West Indies but their stunning display in the penultimate fixture of the series has seen the Indian duo benefit immensely in terms of their T20I rankings. ICC announced the latest rankings in the shortest format on Wednesday, August 16, and after West Indies defeated India, the Caribbean players have all skyrocketed in the T20I rankings.

After going 0-2 in the T20I series, Hardik Pandya and Co. rallied back to 2-2 by winning the third and fourth fixtures before they suffered an 8-wicket defeat in the series finale in Florida.

Despite the series defeat, Shubman and Yashasvi as well as Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav benefitted from their glorious displays as they earned a well-deserved boost in the latest rankings.

Even though Gill struggled to cross single-digit scores in the first three games, his 77-run knock in the fourth T20I in Florida was enough to propel the young opener to his career-best rankings in the shortest format. Jaiswal also jumped more than 1000 slots having made his debut in the third T20I, the 20-year-old won the Player of the Match award following his match-winning knock of 84* in the penultimate fixture.

Gill jumped 43 places and is currently ranked 25th in the ICC T20I rankings, his previous best was 30th when he smashed India’s highest score in a T20I fixture by smashing 126 runs against New Zealand earlier in February.

Jaiswal meanwhile jumped more than a thousand places and reached 88th in the latest released rankings after his match-winning knock which helped India level the series.

Indian spinner Kuldeep who impressed throughout the tour jumped 23 berths to reach 28th place in the ICC T20I bowlers rankings. West Indies players also benefitted immensely, Brandon King who scored a match-winning 85* in the series final reached his career-best 13 ranking. Kyle Mayers also jumped two places to land in 45th place, and Shimron Hetmyer reached 85th ranking.

While Gill has been rested for the Ireland tour, Jaiswal and Tilak Varma will have the chance to improve their rankings as they will take part in the three-match T20I series in Dublin.