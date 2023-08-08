IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes His T20I Debut as West Indies Elect to Bat First Against India

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third T20I match at Providence Stadium, Guyana. India made a couple of changes in the XI in the quest to claim the first win in the five-match series.

After an impressive show on his Test debut on this tour, the team management decided to award Yashasvi Jaiswal his debut cap in T20Is too. The southpaw replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI for the crucial match as India desperately need a win to keep the series alive.

Jaiswal scored a sensational century on his Test debut - 171 and then followed it up with a fine half-century in the second Test.

Ishan, who failed to give India a solid start in powerplay this series, lost his place in the XI as Sanju Samson is expected to keep the wickets on Tuesday.

While Kuldeep Yadav made a return to the XI after missing the last match due to a minor injury as he replaced Ravi Bishnoi in the third T20I here.

Hardik said that they will like to keep thing simple on Tuesday to keep the series alive.

“Don’t mind chasing. Obviously would’ve preferred to bat looking at the surface. Might get slower. It is what it is. Pooran has been batting very well. Would like to keep things simple to him, rather than trying a lot of things. Two changes, Yashasvi makes his debut, Kuldeep comes in for Bishnoi. Ishan misses out," Pandya said at the toss.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Rovman Powell admitted that the players are excited to script history and beat India in the T20I series.

“We’ll bat first. Looks a little slow wicket. Holder in the last game picked up a niggle to his knee. He misses out, Chase comes in. Guys are excited, we are on the doorstep of history. They have such quality players, have to keep them on their toes. If you become predictable, they will destroy you," the Windies skipper said.

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy